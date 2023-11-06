Mike Johnson was once a little-known Republican from Louisiana. Now he's the newly elected Speaker of the House.

Who Mike Johnson and what does his win tell us about the GOP now?

Today, On Point: The Influence of Christian nationalism in American politics.

Guests

Mark Ballard, Washington correspondent for the Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate. He’s been covering Mike Johnson for 15+ years.

Philip Gorski, professor of sociology and religious studies at Yale University. Co-author of "The Flag and the Cross: White Christian Nationalism and the Threat to American Democracy."

Anne Nelson, research scholar at Columbia’s School of International and Public Affairs. Author of "Shadow Network: Media, Money, and the Secret Hub of the Radical Right."