WBUR
On Point
LISTEN LIVE: Loading...
Heart DONATE
WBUR
On Point
LISTEN LIVE: Loading...
Heart DONATE
On Point
Listen Live
Search

Advertisement

The Influence of Christian nationalism in American politics

47:16
Download Audio
Resume
November 06, 2023
facebookEmail
WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 25: House Republicans applaud as U.S. Rep. Mike Johnson (R-LA) (C) is elected the new Speaker of the House at the U.S. Capitol on October 25, 2023 in Washington, DC. After a contentious nominating period that has seen four candidates over a three-week period, Rep. Mike Johnson (R-LA) was voted in to succeed former Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), who was ousted on October 4 in a move led by a small group of conservative members of his own party. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 25: House Republicans applaud as U.S. Rep. Mike Johnson (R-LA) (C) is elected the new Speaker of the House at the U.S. Capitol on October 25, 2023 in Washington, DC. After a contentious nominating period that has seen four candidates over a three-week period, Rep. Mike Johnson (R-LA) was voted in to succeed former Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), who was ousted on October 4 in a move led by a small group of conservative members of his own party. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Mike Johnson was once a little-known Republican from Louisiana. Now he's the newly elected Speaker of the House.

Who Mike Johnson and what does his win tell us about the GOP now?

Today, On Point: The Influence of Christian nationalism in American politics.

Guests

Mark Ballard, Washington correspondent for the Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate. He’s been covering Mike Johnson for 15+ years.

Philip Gorski, professor of sociology and religious studies at Yale University. Co-author of "The Flag and the Cross: White Christian Nationalism and the Threat to American Democracy."

Anne Nelson, research scholar at Columbia’s School of International and Public Affairs. Author of "Shadow Network: Media, Money, and the Secret Hub of the Radical Right."

This program aired on November 6, 2023.

Related:

Headshot of Hilary McQuilkin

Hilary McQuilkin Producer, On Point
Hilary McQuilkin is a producer for On Point.

More…

Headshot of Meghna Chakrabarti

Meghna Chakrabarti Host, On Point
Meghna Chakrabarti is the host of On Point.

More…

Advertisement

More from On Point

Listen Live
Loading...
Close