Can offshore wind help power the U.S. economy?

Giant offshore windfarms are a cornerstone of President Joe Biden’s clean energy platform.

He pledged that 10 million homes would be powered by offshore wind by the end of this decade.

But progress has been slow. What's causing the setbacks?

Today, On Point: Considering whether offshore wind can help power the U.S. economy.

Guests

Kris Ohleth, director of the Special Initiative on Offshore Wind, an independent think tank advising corporate and government stakeholders.

Miriam Wasser, senior reporter with WBUR’s climate and environment team.

Ali Zaidi, White House national climate advisor.

Also Featured

Amanda Lefton, vice president of development, U.S. East for RWE Offshore.