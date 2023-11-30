WBUR
Can offshore wind help power the U.S. economy?

November 30, 2023
A wind turbine generates electricity at the Block Island Wind Farm on July 07, 2022 near Block Island, Rhode Island. (John Moore/Getty Images)
A wind turbine generates electricity at the Block Island Wind Farm on July 07, 2022 near Block Island, Rhode Island. (John Moore/Getty Images)

Giant offshore windfarms are a cornerstone of President Joe Biden’s clean energy platform.

He pledged that 10 million homes would be powered by offshore wind by the end of this decade.

But progress has been slow. What's causing the setbacks?

Today, On Point: Considering whether offshore wind can help power the U.S. economy.

Guests

Kris Ohleth, director of the Special Initiative on Offshore Wind, an independent think tank advising corporate and government stakeholders.

Miriam Wasser, senior reporter with WBUR’s climate and environment team.

Ali Zaidi, White House national climate advisor.

Also Featured

Amanda Lefton, vice president of development, U.S. East for RWE Offshore.

This program aired on November 30, 2023.

Headshot of Daniel Ackerman

Daniel Ackerman Floating Producer
Daniel Ackerman is a producer primarily working across WBUR's national shows.

Headshot of Meghna Chakrabarti

Meghna Chakrabarti Host, On Point
Meghna Chakrabarti is the host of On Point.

