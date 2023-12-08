WBUR
On Point
LISTEN LIVE: Loading...
Heart DONATE
WBUR
On Point
LISTEN LIVE: Loading...
Heart DONATE
On Point
Listen Live
Search

Advertisement

Inside the 'rewilding' movement

47:14
Download Audio
Resume
facebookEmail
A beaver swims in a pond after being released on October 11, 2023 in Greenford, England. A family of 5 beavers, 2 adults and 3 kits, were released back into Paradise Fields reserve in west London, and will be the the first beavers in the west of the capital for 400 years. (Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)
A beaver swims in a pond after being released on October 11, 2023 in Greenford, England. A family of 5 beavers, 2 adults and 3 kits, were released back into Paradise Fields reserve in west London, and will be the the first beavers in the west of the capital for 400 years. (Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

In places where human beings have done everything they can to pave and plow over nature, what might happen if we just left the land alone?

"The plants are reproducing. They’re filling in the spaces where we didn’t plant," Joey Algiers, restoration ecologist, says. "They’re transforming the soils beneath them that have been damaged for decades and decades."

It's called rewilding. But people have different visions in mind of what "wild" actually means.

Is it trying to get the land back to what's essentially a lost wilderness — repopulated with long lost indigenous flora and fauna?

Or is it leaving wilderness at is, even if we don't like how it looks, or what it contains?

Today, On Point: Inside the 'rewilding' movement.

Guest

Isabella Tree, British author and conservationist. She and her husband live on the 3,500-acre Knepp Estate, which they started rewilding in 2002. Co-author of “The Book of Wilding: A Practical Guide to Rewilding, Big and Small."

Also Featured

Joey Algiers, restoration ecologist with the National Park Service for the Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area.

Emily Iskin, postdoctoral research fellow at Boise State University.

This program aired on December 8, 2023.

Related:

Headshot of Claire Donnelly

Claire Donnelly Producer, On Point
Claire Donnelly is a producer at On Point.

More…

Headshot of Meghna Chakrabarti

Meghna Chakrabarti Host, On Point
Meghna Chakrabarti is the host of On Point.

More…

Advertisement

More from On Point

Listen Live
Loading...
Close