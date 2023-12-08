In places where human beings have done everything they can to pave and plow over nature, what might happen if we just left the land alone?

"The plants are reproducing. They’re filling in the spaces where we didn’t plant," Joey Algiers, restoration ecologist, says. "They’re transforming the soils beneath them that have been damaged for decades and decades."

It's called rewilding. But people have different visions in mind of what "wild" actually means.

Is it trying to get the land back to what's essentially a lost wilderness — repopulated with long lost indigenous flora and fauna?

Or is it leaving wilderness at is, even if we don't like how it looks, or what it contains?

Today, On Point: Inside the 'rewilding' movement.

Guest

Isabella Tree, British author and conservationist. She and her husband live on the 3,500-acre Knepp Estate, which they started rewilding in 2002. Co-author of “The Book of Wilding: A Practical Guide to Rewilding, Big and Small."

Also Featured

Joey Algiers, restoration ecologist with the National Park Service for the Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area.

Emily Iskin, postdoctoral research fellow at Boise State University.