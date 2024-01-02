Lessons from the world's longest happiness study

For decades, Harvard researchers have been studying what makes people happy --- and what they found surprised them.

“This guy that we call Leo – he went off to World War II, as all the Harvard undergrads did. And when he came back, his mother was ill, and he needed to take care of his mother. So, he went home, he found a job teaching history. And that's where he stayed his whole life. George, my predecessor, thought he's so boring. And then later on, George agreed that he was our happiest person in our study," says Bob Waldinger.

It wasn’t big adventures or accomplishments. What was Leo's secret?

Today, On Point: Lessons from the world's longest study on happiness.

Guests

Robert Waldinger, director of the Harvard Study of Adult Development. Clinical professor of psychiatry at Harvard Medical School. Co-author of The Good Life: Lessons From the World’s Longest Scientific Study of Happiness.

Marc Schulz, associate director of the Harvard Study of Adult Development. Professor of Psychology and Director of Data Science at Bryn Mawr College. Co-author of The Good Life: Lessons From the World’s Longest Scientific Study of Happiness.