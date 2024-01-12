On Point
On Point
On Point
Zero-proof: Behind the growing popularity of an alcohol-free lifestyle

A woman takes a non-alcoholic Limello Spritz from the table, while there are the other non-alcoholic cocktails Gin Tonic, Aperol Spritz and a zero-percent sparkling wine. Photo: Annette Riedl/dpa (Photo by Annette Riedl/picture alliance via Getty Images)
It’s hard to miss the increasing popularity of non-alcoholic drinks, and the growing number of people choosing an alcohol-free lifestyle.

According to Gallup, the percentage of Americans who consume alcohol has remained steady over the past two decades.

Except in one group: For younger adults between ages 18 and 34, it's dropped by 10%. So what's driving the shift?

Today, On Point: Who's living the zero-proof life, and why.

Guests

Emily Nicholls, sociologist at the University of York.

Elva Ramirez, journalist and media consultant. Author of "Zero Proof: 90 Non-Alcoholic Recipes for Mindful Drinking."

Also Featured

Syd Robinson, co-founder of That Reality Bar.

Arielle Ashford, co-founder of Unity Recovery and co-owner of The Volstead, a vegan restaurant and zero-proof bar in Philadelphia.

This program aired on January 12, 2024.

Jonathan Chang Producer/Director, On Point
Jonathan is a producer/director at On Point.

Meghna Chakrabarti Host, On Point
Meghna Chakrabarti is the host of On Point.

