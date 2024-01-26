Americans are getting shorter. Average height has been in decline since about 1980. What’s causing that and why does it matter?

In the 1800s, Americans were the tallest people in the world.

But in the 1980s, average American height began shrinking.

Today, American men stand at 47th in national height rankings. American women rank 58th. So what?

"Height is an overlooked indicator. It has effects that are important from the point of view of human welfare," Professor John Komlos says.

Komlos says changes in average height reveal a lot about how well a society cares for its children. For example, look to the tallest people on earth — in the Netherlands.

Today, On Point: Why are Americans getting shorter?

Guests

John Komlos, professor emeritus in economics and economic history at the University of Munich in Germany.

Majid Ezzati, professor at the School of Public Health at Imperial College London.

Also Featured

Jörg Baten, professor of economic history at the University of Tuebingen.

Gert Stulp, sociologist at the University of Groningen.

Carolina de Weerth, professor at Radboud University Medical Center.