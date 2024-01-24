'The great dechurching': Why so many Americans are leaving their churches

About 40 million Americans have left churches and other religious institutions in the last 25 years.

For some, the decision is rooted in deep pain. But for the majority, their reasons for leaving are a lot more mundane than you'd expect.

“Most people have left for really pedestrian reasons. Like, I moved; attendance was inconvenient; or, say, family change," Michael Graham, co-author of "The Great Dechurching" says.

So, what does that say about the importance of faith in America?

Today, On Point: 'The Great dechurching.'

Guests

Michael “Mike” Graham, program director for The Keller Center for Cultural Apologetics. Co-author of "The Great Dechurching: Who’s Leaving, Why Are They Going, and What Will It Take to Bring Them Back?"

Pastor Jim Davis, teaching pastor at Orlando Grace Church. Co-author of "The Great Dechurching: Who’s Leaving, Why Are They Going, and What Will It Take to Bring Them Back?"