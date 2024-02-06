On Point
The legacy of 'Ingenuity,' NASA's helicopter on Mars

47:00
NASA/JPL-Caltech
NASA/JPL-Caltech

Last month, the Ingenuity ended its mission as the first aircraft to make an extraterrestrial flight.

After nearly three years on Mars, what did it teach us?

Today, On Point: The legacy of 'Ingenuity,' NASA's helicopter on Mars.

Guests

Teddy Tzanetos, project manager of NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory's Ingenuity Mars helicopter

Havard Grip, chief pilot of the Ingenuity. He led the development of its aerodynamics and flight control system.

Also Featured

MiMi Aung, director of technical program management for Amazon's Project Kuiper. Former project manager of the Ingenuity.

This program aired on February 6, 2024.

