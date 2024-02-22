On Point
Understanding the aging brain

47:15
If Joe Biden and Donald Trump are on the ballot in November, they’ll be the oldest presidential candidates in U.S. history.

How does age affect our memory, cognition and even the ability to be president?

Today, On Point: Understanding the aging brain.

Guest

Zaldy Tan, physician. Memory and geriatric medicine specialist. Director of the Cedars-Sinai health system Memory and Aging Program and the Goldrich Center for Alzheimer's and Memory Disorders. Professor at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA. Author of "Age-Proof Your Mind: Detect, Delay, and Prevent Memory Loss--Before It's Too Late."

This program aired on February 22, 2024.

