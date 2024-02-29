On Point
LISTEN LIVE: Loading...
Heart DONATE
On Point
LISTEN LIVE: Loading...
Heart DONATE
On Point
Listen Live
Search

Advertisement

U.S. military barracks are in shambles. Will the government take action? 

47:28
Download Audio
Resume
facebookEmail
FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA - JUNE 2: Soldiers walk passed a newly unveiled sign after a redesignation ceremony officially renaming the military installation Fort Liberty on June 2, 2023 in Fayetteville, North Carolina. Fort Liberty, formerly known as Fort Bragg, is the largest military installation by population in the United States. (Photo by Melissa Sue Gerrits/Getty Images)
FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA - JUNE 2: Soldiers walk passed a newly unveiled sign after a redesignation ceremony officially renaming the military installation Fort Liberty on June 2, 2023 in Fayetteville, North Carolina. Fort Liberty, formerly known as Fort Bragg, is the largest military installation by population in the United States. (Photo by Melissa Sue Gerrits/Getty Images)

A recent report by the U.S. Government Accountability Office reveals poor living conditions inside military barracks – from mold and exposed sewage, to broken windows, nonexistent HVAC systems and more.

Today, On Point: U.S. military barracks are in shambles. Will the government take action?

Guests

Elizabeth Field, chief operating officer for the Elizabeth Dole Foundation, an organization supporting military caregivers. Co-author of the GAO report “Military Barracks: Poor Living Conditions Undermine Quality of Life and Readiness."

Raymond F. DuBois, senior advisor at the Center for Strategic & International Studies (CSIS).

Also Featured

Salem Ezz, software engineer at the Civil-Military Innovation Institute.

This program aired on February 29, 2024.

Related:

Headshot of Jonathan Chang

Jonathan Chang Producer/Director, On Point
Jonathan is a producer/director at On Point.

More…

Headshot of Meghna Chakrabarti

Meghna Chakrabarti Host, On Point
Meghna Chakrabarti is the host of On Point.

More…

Tim Skoog Sound Designer and Producer, On Point
Tim Skoog is a sound designer and producer for On Point.

More…

Advertisement

More from On Point

Listen Live
Loading...
Close