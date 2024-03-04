On Point
LISTEN LIVE: Loading...
Heart DONATE
On Point
LISTEN LIVE: Loading...
Heart DONATE
On Point
Listen Live
Search

Advertisement

Foreign diplomats on America's global future

47:21
Download Audio
Resume
facebookEmail
Delegates and heads of state attend the G20 Compact With Africa conference at the Chancellery on November 20, 2023 in Berlin, Germany. (Sean Gallup/Getty Images)
Delegates and heads of state attend the G20 Compact With Africa conference at the Chancellery on November 20, 2023 in Berlin, Germany. (Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

Foreign diplomats are nervous that the United States’ once solid global leadership is on shaky ground.

What’s at stake if the U.S. cedes its place as a world leader?

Today, On Point: Foreign diplomats on America's global future.

Guests

Wolfgang Ischinger, president of the Munich Security Conference Foundation Council. He joined the German Foreign Service in 1975. Former German ambassador to the U.S.

Arturo Sarukhan, career diplomat in the Mexican Foreign Service for 22 years. Former Mexican ambassador to the U.S.

Ivo Daalder, chief executive officer of the Chicago Council on Global Affairs. Former U.S. ambassador to NATO under President Barack Obama.

Also Featured

Nahal Toosi, senior foreign affairs correspondent for Politico, where she writes a column called “Compass."

This program aired on March 4, 2024.

Related:

Headshot of Hilary McQuilkin

Hilary McQuilkin Producer, On Point
Hilary McQuilkin is a producer for On Point.

More…

Headshot of Meghna Chakrabarti

Meghna Chakrabarti Host, On Point
Meghna Chakrabarti is the host of On Point.

More…

Advertisement

More from On Point

Listen Live
Loading...
Close