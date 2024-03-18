Duke University recently announced plans to close and re-home its century-old herbarium.

But with climate change and a looming biodiversity crisis, scientists say these preserved collections of old plants are more important than ever.

Today, On Point: The hidden value of herbariums.

Guests

Kathleen Pryer, professor of biology and director of the Duke University Herbarium.

Jacquelyn Gill, associate professor of paleoecology and plant ecology, School of Biology and Ecology and Climate Change Institute.

Joyce Onyenedum, assistant professor and principal investigator at NYU’s Department of Environmental Studies.

Also Featured

Susan Alberts, dean of natural sciences at Duke University.