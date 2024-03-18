On Point
On Point
On Point
The hidden value of herbariums

Susan Wall transfers a specimen of Hieracium canadense Michx., also known as Canadian hawkweed, that was collected in August of 1949 from Norway, Maine to archival paper in the botany lab at Coastal Maine Botanical Garden the on Monday, November 19, 2018. The herbarium at the garden was established in 2014 and the facility opened in June this year. (Staff photo by Brianna Soukup/Portland Portland Press Herald via Getty Images)
Duke University recently announced plans to close and re-home its century-old herbarium.

But with climate change and a looming biodiversity crisis, scientists say these preserved collections of old plants are more important than ever.

Today, On Point: The hidden value of herbariums.

Guests

Kathleen Pryer, professor of biology and director of the Duke University Herbarium.

Jacquelyn Gill, associate professor of paleoecology and plant ecology, School of Biology and Ecology and Climate Change Institute.

Joyce Onyenedum, assistant professor and principal investigator at NYU’s Department of Environmental Studies.

Also Featured

Susan Alberts, dean of natural sciences at Duke University.

This program aired on March 18, 2024.

Headshot of Hilary McQuilkin

Hilary McQuilkin Producer, On Point
Hilary McQuilkin is a producer for On Point.

Headshot of Meghna Chakrabarti

Meghna Chakrabarti Host, On Point
Meghna Chakrabarti is the host of On Point.

More from On Point

