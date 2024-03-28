On Point
This attorney's ideas could change how you buy and sell your home

A home for sale sign in front of a house in Huntington Beach. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
A home for sale sign in front of a house in Huntington Beach. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

The National Association of Realtors agreed to pay a $418 million settlement and change the way its members charge commission.

A federal jury ruled last year that the NAR conspired to inflate costs in the housing market.

What could that mean for the way that homes are bought and sold in the U.S.?

Today, On Point: This attorney's ideas could change how you buy and sell your home.

Guests

Robert A. Braun, partner in the antitrust practice group at Cohen Milstein.

Doug R. Miller, attorney at Miller Law PLLC. Executive director of Consumer Advocates in American Real Estate (CAARE).

Also Featured

Theresa Hatton, CEO of the Massachusetts Association of REALTORS®.

Roberta Baldwin, realtor in North Jersey with 29 years of real estate experience.

This program aired on March 28, 2024.

Headshot of Jonathan Chang

Jonathan Chang Producer/Director, On Point
Jonathan is a producer/director at On Point.

Headshot of Meghna Chakrabarti

Meghna Chakrabarti Host, On Point
Meghna Chakrabarti is the host of On Point.

More from On Point

