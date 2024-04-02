Sports betting is booming, but at what cost?

Editor's note: The National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, a free and confidential service, is available by calling or texting 988.

The national 24-hour Problem Gambling Helpline, also free and confidential, is available at 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537).

The sports betting boom. It’s changed how fans engage with sports and brought in wads of cash for the leagues.

But it’s also brought scandals, concerns over player safety and growing worries about gambling addiction.

Today, On Point: Is it time to reconsider how we handle sports betting, just six years since its legalization?

Guests

Danny Funt, Reporter covering the sports betting boom.

Richard Daynard, Professor of law and president of the Public Health Advocacy Institute at Northeastern University.

Also featured

Rep. Paul Tonko, Democratic representative for New York's 20th congressional district. He recently introduced the SAFE Bet Act.