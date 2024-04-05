On Point
LISTEN LIVE: Loading...
Heart DONATE
On Point
LISTEN LIVE: Loading...
Heart DONATE
On Point
Listen Live
Search

Advertisement

Whistleblowers, an executive shakeup, and the future of Boeing

47:16
Download Audio
Resume
facebookEmail
The fuselage and one of the engines of a Boeing 777-9 jetliner aircraft. (Giuseppe Cacace/AFP via Getty Images)
The fuselage and one of the engines of a Boeing 777-9 jetliner aircraft. (Giuseppe Cacace/AFP via Getty Images)

Boeing whistleblower John Barnett was found dead last month, in an apparent suicide.

He’d spent the last 7 years speaking out about Boeing’s declining safety and quality.

Today, On Point: Whistleblowers, an executive shakeup, and the future of Boeing.

Guests

Rob Turkewitz, lawyer and co-counsel for Boeing whistleblower John Barnett.

Andy Pasztor, covered aviation safety for the Wall Street Journal from the 1980s to 2021. He's now writing a book on airline safety.

This program aired on April 5, 2024.

Related:

Headshot of Hilary McQuilkin

Hilary McQuilkin Producer, On Point
Hilary McQuilkin is a producer for On Point.

More…

Headshot of Meghna Chakrabarti

Meghna Chakrabarti Host, On Point
Meghna Chakrabarti is the host of On Point.

More…

Advertisement

More from On Point

Listen Live
Loading...
Close