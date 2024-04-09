On Point
LISTEN LIVE: Loading...
Heart DONATE
On Point
LISTEN LIVE: Loading...
Heart DONATE
On Point
Listen Live
Search

Advertisement

China’s divided memory of the Cultural Revolution

47:34
Download Audio
Resume
facebookEmail
The Great Proletarian Cultural Revolution, commonly known as the Cultural Revolution (Chinese: _____), was a socio-political movement that took place in the People's Republic of China from 1966 through 1976. (Pictures from History / Contributor via Getty Images)
The Great Proletarian Cultural Revolution, commonly known as the Cultural Revolution (Chinese: _____), was a socio-political movement that took place in the People's Republic of China from 1966 through 1976. (Pictures from History / Contributor via Getty Images)

"3 Body Problem," a Netflix adaptation of the popular Chinese sci-fi novel by the same name, is causing controversy in China for its depiction of the Cultural Revolution.

How do the Chinese people see this crucial period of their history?

Today, On Point: China’s divided memory of the Cultural Revolution.

Guest

Yangyang Cheng, fellow and research scholar at Yale Law School's Paul Tsai China Center. Frequent columnist on Chinese politics and U.S.-China relations.

Madeleine Dong, professor in the history department and the chair of the China Studies program at the University of Washington.

Also Featured

Zehao Zhou, researcher at York College of Pennsylvania, whose interests include East Asian history and the Cultural Revolution.

This program aired on April 9, 2024.

Related:

Headshot of Jonathan Chang

Jonathan Chang Producer/Director, On Point
Jonathan is a producer/director at On Point.

More…

Headshot of Meghna Chakrabarti

Meghna Chakrabarti Host, On Point
Meghna Chakrabarti is the host of On Point.

More…

Advertisement

More from On Point

Listen Live
Loading...
Close