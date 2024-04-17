Several states have changed their policies in recent years to make involuntary commitment easier for people with severe mental illnesses.

But forced treatment still raises civil rights questions, with some saying it can harm, not help patients.

Today, On Point: The ethical dilemma of involuntary mental health treatment.

Guests

Will James, host of KUOW and The Seattle Times’ “Lost Patients” podcast.

Dominic Sisti, associate professor of medical ethics and health policy at the University of Pennsylvania. Director of the Scattergood Program for the Applied Ethics of Behavioral Health Care.

Also Featured

Laura Craciun, a mother who struggles with bipolar I disorder with psychotic features and anosognosia.

Stefanie Lyn Kaufman-Mthimkhulu, founder and executive director of Project LETS.