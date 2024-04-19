On Point
A roadmap to better health for women

46:34
(Westend61/Getty)
(Westend61/Getty)

Veteran physician Dr. Sharon Malone is on a mission to help women better manage their health in the American health care system.

Her number one tip? Be your best advocate.

Today, On Point: A roadmap to better health for women.

Guests

Dr. Sharon Malone, OB-GYN and chief medical advisor for Alloy Women’s Health. She’s also a certified national menopause practitioner. Author of "Grown Woman Talk: Your Guide to Getting and Staying Healthy."

Transcript

Excerpt from "Grown Woman Talk" by Dr. Sharon Malone. Not to be reprinted without permission. All rights reserved.

This program aired on April 19, 2024.

