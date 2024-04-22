How to move from languishing to flourishing

Languishing. That feeling of a lack of motivation or direction. Most people feel a sense of languishing at some point in their lives.

So how do we move from languishing to flourishing?

Today, On Point: Sociologist Corey Keyes has spent his career trying to find the answer.

Guests

Corey Keyes, professor emeritus of sociology at Emory University. Author of "Languishing: How to feel alive again in a world that wears us down."

Transcript

Part I

MEGHNA CHAKRABARTI: This is On Point. I'm Meghna Chakrabarti. In or about 1863, Emily Dickinson penned one of her most challenging poems. It begins:

"My Life had stood – a Loaded Gun –

In Corners – till a Day

The Owner passed – identified –

And carried Me away – "

A loaded gun. It's such a powerful image. But of what? A life unfulfilled unless triggered by another? A soul trapped in a corner, as she says, useful for nothing in and of itself? Four more stanzas pass, and Dickinson ends the poem this way:

"Thought I than He – may longer Live

He longer must – than I –

For I have but the power to kill,

Without – the power to die –"

It's a really ambiguous and confrontational poem. And I feel like it's blurred in something like a miasma of rage? Pointlessness? Rage against what, though? It seems like it's a really powerless sensation that Dickinson is talking about there. The speaker can kill, but has no power over herself — no power over her own life, even to die. She seems trapped, languishing, but in fury of darkness.

Now, I can't really claim to understand exactly what Emily Dickinson was trying to communicate there. She is a challenging poet. But Corey Keyes, I wonder, as you hear those stanzas, how do the words fall on your ears?

COREY KEYES: Well, it sounds to me like somebody who is really struggling with living a life that doesn't quite feel like it's their own. And I think we've all been there. I have myself, when I've looked in the mirror some days and looked at that person and not recognized them. And I'd become a person that I'd never thought I would become. And that's a place where I start to feel empty and lost. And where I feel a sense of no control.

So I suspect, at least my interpretation — that's a wonderful poem, I'm not familiar with it, Meghna — but she is getting at something to the effect of "I'm suddenly living a life or becoming a person that I no longer recognize, and yet I feel a kind of anger at what has become of me."

CHAKRABARTI: Yeah. Well Corey, we're so delighted to have you on the show today. Corey's author of a book called Languishing: How to Feel Alive Again in a World That Wears Us Down. And he's also professor emeritus of sociology at Emory University.

And I guess I should call you Professor Keyes here. I just jumped to being very familiar with you by saying Corey — forgive me for that. But you say you have experienced this languishing, if I just use the title of your book, in your own life, and actually, as you write about it, at quite a young age. Can you tell us that story?

KEYES: Yes. The book begins with a disclosure of my own. And the book is in part pieces of memoir of my struggles with various demons, if you will, one of which was languishing has guided my research in my life and my own search for flourishing. But we'll get to that.

It was, I was 16 years old and I was tuning in, on the FM radio, to a weekly concert called the King Biscuit Flower Hour. And suddenly, Jackson Browne appeared. He was the guest for that evening. And he had just recorded his live album, which is very famous, called Running on Empty, and he played that song.

And as I listened to the lyrics of Running on Empty, it simply spoke to me. For the first time I felt recognized. Because he was describing what life is like on the road, where you pack up and go to one town after another, you give yourself away and then you move on. And I think there is this sense of exhaustion and emptiness, like you're emptying your creativity and your soul on the road. And that's what I felt as a very young person at age 16.

And part of the reason for that, Meghna, was, as I describe, at 16, I was finally in a loving and safe home where — my grandparents had adopted myself and my sister and there they were in their retirement. And they took us out of a very violent situation. And once I was free of all that fear and violence, I suddenly was left with this hollow, empty feeling.

And I think that's what trauma and abuse and all the problems that many of us experience whether it's all the isms — sexism, homophobia, racism — that what that does to us. It takes away all the things that make life meaningful and good and leaves us empty. So that was where I started. And I must tell you, languishing is kind of a regular guest in my life, almost every afternoon it visits. But now I know why it's there. And I look at what's missing and what I need to take care of tomorrow. So yeah.

CHAKRABARTI: If I may, can you tell us a little bit more about your younger years? Because I'd like to see how what you experienced that led to this recurrent sensation or experience of languishing perhaps differs from, I don't know, the typical state of flux and uncertainty and unknowingness that many teenagers just have, right? Because that's a part of growth and life in those teen years. But when you said that you had quite a traumatic childhood, are you able to tell us a little bit more about that?

KEYES: Sure. I write about it somewhat in the book. And I didn't want to overwhelm the reader in particular. But there was an article that was done in the Guardian Observer magazine that got very specific. And I decided to tell the details of the story because I think a lot of us who — there are a lot of people with significant trauma in their lives, often that come in childhood. And I don't think we feel comfortable telling our stories to the world and our struggles and how it's informed our search for something good. And how it led to something that many might call it an accomplishment.

So yeah, there was regular daily abuse, very physical and very violent. And it was so overwhelming that the only way I could adapt as a child — and I saw this in my sister, too — was we shut down. And psychiatrists call it — you dissociate, you go inside. And you put up, I think of it as a turtle, sort of, where you create this really tough exterior. You pull in your legs and your head as if that's the last thing that you want them to take from you. And you put a lot of energy into sort of taking the abuse.

And what you do is you spend most of your days living in fear, waiting for the next bad thing to happen. And so it takes so much energy to survive in those kinds of environments that you don't realize that, until you're away from it, how exhausted and empty — it creates that empty hole in you.

And so if you were to — maybe your listeners are familiar with the Adverse Childhood Experiences study. And typically, the ACEs study measures and looks at the number of ACEs, and the highest level is four or more. And typically, adults who have had a childhood of adversity at levels four or more, typically have some pretty undesirable outcomes in adulthood. My ACE score was seven, just to put it into context.

CHAKRABARTI: Mm.

KEYES: So I don't know how my sister and I survived. But we're not the only survivors. People find a way to get through these things, but it takes a toll. And what it did for me was take the person that I was to become and replaced it with something that was a ghost. And I had to rebuild myself once I was adopted.

CHAKRABARTI: Mm-hmm. So this acute, very acute, hyper-aware survival mode as a child, which, as you very correctly put it, consumes all the energy of a human being, right? When you were in a safer place years later, as you described, the receding tide of the abuse left behind this sense of languishing that you shared, that sort of was made manifest when you were 16 or you realized it. So how would you define then more broadly from that experience when we're talking about languishing, what exactly are we talking about?

KEYES: Well, we can talk about it in two ways. In the way people sort of describe it, we'll call that sort of the existential version. And then we can talk about the way in which as a scientist, I came to measure and actually diagnose it.

But existentially what people — the words that people use to describe this condition is rather haunting to me. Some talk about it as a piercing void in their soul. It's interesting, a lot of people use , reference that it's a problem with their soul, which I take to be their spirit has gone missing. Another version that's very haunting to me — and I've felt this — it's as if you're alive, of course, but you feel like you're dying inside, like you're half alive. Or that you're stuck or stagnant, another very common description.

And of course, the canonical one is this sense of emptiness. And by that, if you probe people, what they're talking about is that they don't feel anything good or not much of it, but they don't feel anything bad or much negative.

CHAKRABARTI: Yeah.

KEYES: And I refer to Em Beihold's, you know, Numb Little Bug, the song, in the book. And it's that sense that you've become numb emotionally.