How Dallas tackled violent crime

In Dallas, Texas, overall violent crime has dropped by 30% from a year ago.

It's not the first year the numbers have gone down.

Its mayor and police chief credit the reduction to “hot spot policing.”

"A lot of cities, they just dump a bunch of money at something, and they go on to the next shiny object. But Dallas has seemed a real concerted effort in putting all this together," Alexis Piqeuro says.

What are the lessons to learn from Dallas's anti-crime efforts?

Today, On Point: Dallas’s fight against violent crime.

Guests

Alexis Piquero, professor of criminology at the University of Miami. Former director of the Bureau of Justice Statistics.

Also Featured

Antong Lucky, president and CEO of Urban Specialists.

Patricia Allen, vice president of No More Violence.