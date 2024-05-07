On Point
Rethinking how dyslexia is diagnosed

47:26
Lucas Gwinner, 13, works on letter sounds during the Bright Minds Dyslexia Support program at Alameda Jr./Sr. High School on May 2, 2022 in Lakewood, Colorado. The school is piloting a program to help students who may have dyslexia (but not necessarily diagnosed) improve their reading skills. (Photo by RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)
Dyslexia affects one in every 5 Americans.

But only 2 million are diagnosed and receive the help they need. Why?

Today, On Point: Rethinking how dyslexia is diagnosed.

Guests

Tim Odegard, professor of psychology and chairholder of the Murfree Chair of Excellence in Dyslexic Studies at Middle Tennessee State University. Host of the Dyslexia Uncovered podcast.

Clarice Jackson, founder of Black Literacy Matters. Founder of Voice Advocacy Center, a dyslexia screening and tutoring center. Founder of Decoding Dyslexia Nebraska, a nationwide parent support group created to raise awareness about dyslexia.

This program aired on May 7, 2024.

Headshot of Jonathan Chang

Jonathan Chang Producer/Director, On Point
Jonathan is a producer/director at On Point.

Headshot of Meghna Chakrabarti

Meghna Chakrabarti Host, On Point
Meghna Chakrabarti is the host of On Point.

