Dyslexia affects one in every 5 Americans.

But only 2 million are diagnosed and receive the help they need. Why?

Today, On Point: Rethinking how dyslexia is diagnosed.

Guests

Tim Odegard, professor of psychology and chairholder of the Murfree Chair of Excellence in Dyslexic Studies at Middle Tennessee State University. Host of the Dyslexia Uncovered podcast.

Clarice Jackson, founder of Black Literacy Matters. Founder of Voice Advocacy Center, a dyslexia screening and tutoring center. Founder of Decoding Dyslexia Nebraska, a nationwide parent support group created to raise awareness about dyslexia.