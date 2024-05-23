Once the second largest protestant denomination in America, the United Methodist Church lost about a quarter of its members over issues of sexuality.

Now, the church is overturning its prohibition on LGBTQ clergy and same-sex marriage.

Today, On Point: The splintering of the United Methodist Church.

Guests

Beth Stroud, lecturer in the Princeton writing program and a United Methodist Church pastor. She was defrocked in 2004 after revealing her relationship with another woman, and was reinstated this Tuesday.

Ashley Boggan, general secretary for the General Commission of Archives and History of The United Methodist Church. Author of "Nevertheless: American Methodists and Women's Rights" and "Entangled: A History of American Methodism, Politics, and Sexuality."

Bishop LaTrelle Eastering, episcopal leader of the Baltimore-Washington and Peninsula-Delaware Conferences of the United Methodist Church.