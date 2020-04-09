The coronavirus outbreak has changed everyone's life. But it's altered some lives more than others.

Dawn Oates and her family are one example. From Brookline, Dawn and her husband Justin have 10-year-old twins and a daughter Harper, who is eight. Harper suffered a spinal cord injury during her birth. She has no feeling below her neck and needs around-the-clock nursing care. Her lungs are compromised because of her paralysis.

Dawn Oates says the family had to take some dramatic steps to keep Harper safe during the coronavirus pandemic — namely, requiring that the nurses who work for them agree to live with them full-time. The reality started hitting her when she initially read the predictions of how bad the COVID-19 outbreak would get in the United States.

Harper Oates of Brookline. (Photo courtesy Dawn Oates)

"I thought, wow, I have a daughter who already has chronic respiratory compromise," Oates says. "She's been in respiratory distress in the past, just like what we're hearing in the news in these COVID cases now in the ICU."

Before now, the family had two nurses come into the home each day, out of a team of about half a dozen. Each of the nurses did a 12-hour shift. Oates says her family's home is equipped to do intensive medical care for Harper.

"But what we're not equipped to do is keep people out who are working with other people who are potentially infected," Oates says. "So I thought the only way that I can keep my child safe at home is to have a team who's not moving about the world."

Fairly quickly after the coronavirus started spreading, two of the nurses working for the family developed coughs and had to stop coming to the home. The nurses weren't able to be tested for the coronavirus.

The Oates family now has two nurses and one aide living in the home full-time. Two of them share an apartment over the garage, and the other one sleeps in what is normally Harper's bedroom. The child is now sleeping in the living room. The family also provides the nurses' meals.

Dawn Oates says she recognizes and is humbled by the fact that many families would not have the means to do what her family is doing. And she says a shortage of nurses makes it even harder for many families to hire pediatric nurses to come into their homes.

"I believe [the] pediatric home care population is a very large, very forgotten minority. We are in the shadows," Oates says. "And then we're in last place trying to compete, and we're competing with agencies and hospitals who can pay twice what we are able to pay home care nurses."