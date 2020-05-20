WBUR News WBUR News

Walsh Disagrees With Baker On Some Aspects Of Reopening Plan02:28
May 20, 2020
The city of Boston is taking a slow approach to reopening parts of the economy.

Mayor Marty Walsh is praising Gov. Charlie Baker for a cautious approach to allowing some  businesses to partially reopen but says Boston will be even more cautious. WBUR's Quincy Walters joined Morning Edition to report.

This segment aired on May 20, 2020.

Quincy Walters Twitter Reporter
Quincy Walters is a general assignment reporter for WBUR.

