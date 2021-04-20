As the guilty verdicts against former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin for the murder of George Floyd came down Tuesday, activists, organizers and politicians in Boston celebrated it as a step toward justice — while messaging that there was more work to be done.

"Hopefully it opens the door toward more prosecutions," said Brock Satter, a member of Mass. Action Against Police Brutality. The organization calls for the prosecution of police officers who kill people, and the reopening of past cases of police violence.

Satter called the verdict a victory for the broader protest movement against police brutality, and pointed toward the swift arrest of Kim Potter, the now former officer in suburban Minnesota charged with manslaughter last week after she shot and killed Daunte Wright during a traffic stop.

"There’s a sense that they don't want to see those 30 million people out on the streets," Satter said, referencing the mass movement sparked by the death of George Floyd last May.

Community activist Monica Cannon-Grant said she wept in her car when she heard the verdict. She's the mother of three Black boys, with a fourth on the way.

"That fear that you carry every time one of them leaves the house, to see justice happen for the Floyd family brings you to tears," she said. "Finally, finally, they can have some justice and that [officer] badge doesn’t supersede justice in this country."

Activist Monica Cannon-Grant talks to reporters in front in Nubian Square. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)

Cannon-Grant is planning a demonstration Wednesday night in Nubian Square, to remind people of the work that still needs to be done locally. Mass. Action Against Police Brutality is also holding a demonstration Wednesday evening.

"There are so many families that didn't get the justice the Floyd family got," Cannon-Grant said.

Acting Mayor Kim Janey, the first person of color to lead Boston, said though there is a relief in the verdict, Floyd and countless other victims of police violence are still dead.

"And the conditions that led to so many senseless killings still exist," Janey said during a press conference Tuesday evening. "While I am truly grateful for a guilty verdict, I know that our work in our city — and in every other city across America — to advance racial justice continues."

She noted her own lived experience, as the grandmother of teenage boys. And as a Black woman "who has felt the need to tread lightly in a world that criminalizes my Blackness."

Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins joined Janey at the press conference. She said she was grateful for the jurors and the prosecutors, but especially for the police officers who testified against Chauvin.

Rollins said she is optimistic that society will "transform and reimagine how we create public safety."

She called on protesters in Boston to demonstrate peacefully. And she asked for empathy from police officers.

"For my brothers and sisters in law enforcement who may be called out because of demonstrations, I ask that you try and understand the immense pain and trauma, frustration and anguish some of us are feeling," she said.

A cyclist stopped at a red light at Malcolm X. Boulevard in Nubian Square in Roxbury with a sign reading “CHAUVIN GUILTY ON ALL 3.” (Jesse Costa/WBUR)

Chelsea Police Chief Brian Kyes, president of the Massachusetts Major City Police Chiefs Association, said in a series of tweets that he hoped the Floyd family found solace in the "historic verdict."

"We strongly believe that not only was the defendant afforded due process as is required by our constitution and in conformance with our system of justice, but that the honorable and informed jury absolutely got it right and that justice was served," Kyes wrote.

Darrell Jones traveled from Boston to Minneapolis and was outside the courthouse when the verdict was announced.

"People are everywhere. Cars are stopped in the street; you hear the horns, different areas, it's basically the world is coming out, more and more and more people," he told WBUR.