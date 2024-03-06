Advertisement
Few surprises on Super Tuesday results in Massachusetts
As expected, President Joe Biden easily won the Democratic primary in Massachusetts Tuesday. And on the Republican side, former president Donald Trump prevailed decisively against challenger Nikki Haley (who is expected to announce she's suspending her campaign later Wednesday).
WBUR's senior political reporter Anthony Brooks joined Morning Edition's Rupa Shenoy to discuss the results.
This segment aired on March 6, 2024.