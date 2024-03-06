Local Coverage
LISTEN LIVE: Loading...
Heart DONATE
Local Coverage
LISTEN LIVE: Loading...
Heart DONATE
Local Coverage
Listen Live
Search

Advertisement

Few surprises on Super Tuesday results in Massachusetts

04:05
Download Audio
Resume
facebookEmail

As expected, President Joe Biden easily won the Democratic primary in Massachusetts Tuesday. And on the Republican side, former president Donald Trump prevailed decisively against challenger Nikki Haley (who is expected to announce she's suspending her campaign later Wednesday).

WBUR's senior political reporter Anthony Brooks joined Morning Edition's Rupa Shenoy to discuss the results.

This segment aired on March 6, 2024.

Headshot of Anthony Brooks

Anthony Brooks Senior Political Reporter
Anthony Brooks is WBUR's senior political reporter.

More…

Headshot of Rupa Shenoy

Rupa Shenoy Morning Edition Host
Rupa Shenoy hosts WBUR's Morning Edition.

More…

Advertisement

More from WBUR

Listen Live
Loading...
Close