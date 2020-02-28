Rising Rugby Star, OTQ Near Misses, Chilean Soccer Rivals

Two years ago, Kristi Kirshe was working at a law firm when she decided to join a friend who was playing on a recreational rugby team. Now, she has a good shot of making the Tokyo Olympics. Also this week on Only A Game, the story of the fastest man who won't be on the starting line at this weekend's Olympic Marathon Trials in Atlanta. And the story behind a photo of rival soccer fans that became a "symbol of unity" during recent protests in Chile. Join us!

