The coronavirus is illuminating workplace inequality and labor vulnerabilities in our economy. What happens when workers can’t afford to take time off, or don’t have paid sick leave?

Guests

Jay Shambaugh, director of The Hamilton Project. Senior fellow in economic studies at the Brookings Institution. (@JayCShambaugh)

Jack Beatty, On Point news analyst. (@JackBeattyNPR)

Tricia Petit, server at a bar and restaurant in Bloomington, Ind.

Andrew Yost, manager at a restaurant. He has also signed up to be a census worker and is starting a position as a contractor at the Department of Homeland Security.

From The Reading List

NPR: "'Who's Going To Help Them?': Caregivers Brace For The Spread Of Coronavirus" — "Shelly Hughes says three things are required to do her job: a strong back, a strong stomach and a big heart.

"She's a certified nurse's aide at a nursing home in Washington state, which also means another requirement: To get her work done, she has to physically be there.

"'You're helping residents that may not be able to dress themselves, feed themselves, toilet themselves,' Hughes says. 'The great stuff is that you get to know wonderful people. I have so many grandmas and grandpas now, let me tell you.'

"For many companies, the first call to slow the spread of the coronavirus is telling employees to hunker down and work remotely. But that's simply not an option for workers like Hughes — home or health aides, who look after some of the most vulnerable, sometimes themselves without health insurance and earning very little."

Austin Chronicle: "SXSW Lays Off Some 50 Employees After Cancellation of 2020 Festival" — "South by Southwest laid off about one-third of its staff, around 50 people, this afternoon. A senior employee at the organization, who only agreed to speak on the condition of anonymity, confirmed the layoffs to the Chronicle in the dinnertime hour.

"The high-ranking official characterized the mass termination as “the only way to stop the bleeding” after the city of Austin forced SXSW into cancellation late Friday afternoon over concerns of the coronavirus spreading.

"The terminated employees spanned multiple departments with the company and included both veteran staffers and newer hires. Anyone not working on something immediate was let go. Some people had been working there for months and others for over a decade."

The Washington Post: "A fast, simple way to get support to workers without paid leave" — "The biggest threat posed by the covid-19 outbreak is, of course, the health risks it poses. But that is not the only risk: Avoidance, social distancing and panic may have enormous economic consequences, large enough to significantly slow growth, push up unemployment and even tip the economy into a recession.

"On this front, the most vulnerable people are low-wage workers in low-income households without paid leave. Many employers are already telling their white-collar workers to work from home. But low-wage workers such as janitors, food service workers and retail cashiers can’t work remotely, and they also often work for contractors with less-enlightened policies.

"If these workers are temporarily idled by specific quarantines, school closures affecting their children or workplace closures motivated by general social distancing efforts, they won’t get paid. Their families tend to have little savings and live in an economically precarious state even in good times. Without work, these families face near-term risks of intense economic hardship and possible eviction."

Time: "'If We Don't Work, We Don't Get Paid.' How the Coronavirus Is Exposing Inequality Among America's Workers" — "There are many things that worry Fina Kao about working in a busy donut shop in an age of fear about a spreading virus. The elderly customer who shuffles across the brown linoleum floor of the shop, orders a glazed donut, and then coughs. The parents sitting at a table sharing a breakfast sandwich as their small child touches the tables and the floor and the drinks fridge with her dirty fingers. The regulars who come in and who Kao knows travel annually to China—one of whom proceeds to sit at the window and cut his fingernails. The fact that California now has 53 confirmed cases of coronavirus, more than any other state.

"But Kao and her fellow workers at All Stars Donuts in the Richmond district of San Francisco don’t have much choice but to show up to work, their only shield from potential coronavirus carriers a 24-ounce bottle of aloe hand sanitizer they’ve put near the register. Kao works five days a week from 5 a.m. to 1 p.m. 'If we don’t work,' says Kao, 31, 'we don’t get paid.'

"While employees of companies like Twitter are being encouraged to work from home to protect themselves from the virus, known as COVID-19, people like Kao, whose jobs depend on in-person interaction, feel more exposed than ever. In this way, the spread of the coronavirus exposes a widening chasm in the U.S. economy between college-educated workers, whose jobs can be done from anywhere on a computer, and less-educated workers who increasingly find themselves in jobs that require human contact."