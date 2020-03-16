Coronavirus forces students from elementary school to college out of the classroom. We'll look at the impact on students, their families and the education system.

Guests

Dr. Nathaniel Beers, president of the HSC Health Care System, which is a subsidiary of Children’s National Hospital. Member of the American Academy of Pediatrics Council on School Health. (@nbbeers)

Michelle Reid, superintendent of Northshore School District in Bothell, Wa. (@Northshore_Supt)

Dr. Joris Ray, superintendent of Shelby County Schools in Memphis, Tenn., which has closed its schools until the end of the month. (@SCSSuptRay)

Sonja Brookins Santelises, CEO of Baltimore City Public Schools. (@SonjaSantelises)

From The Reading List

Education Week: "To Close or Not? How Superintendents Decide to Shut Down Schools" — "With COVID-19 continuing to spread throughout the United States, thousands of superintendents are suddenly becoming fluent in a peculiar new idiom: that of 'social distancing' and 'flattening the curve' of infection to prevent overwhelming medical facilities. Increasingly, they’re faced with the tough decision of if and when they should decide to close their schools to stave off transmission.

"So far, the District of Columbia, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, New Mexico, Ohio, and Oregon have moved to close all their schools. In other states, absent a direct order from public-health agencies, the decision of whether, and how long, to shutter schools technically falls to superintendents. Many interviewed by Education Week say, though, that they coordinate with other health and safety agencies to gauge impact on their communities at large before making the call.

“'At the end of the day, we’d never make that decision unilaterally,' said Bondy Shay Gibson, the superintendent of the Jefferson County district in West Virginia’s panhandle. 'We’d work with the health department, the sheriff’s department, the county homeland-security department, and say to them: Tell us what you think—is there anything we’re not considering?'"

CBS Baltimore: "Baltimore City Schools Respond To Pandemic, Will Offer Free Meals To Students During Closure" — "Baltimore City Schools officials discussed what parents, students and staff should expect during the two-week closure of city public schools during a press conference Friday morning.

"Gov. Larry Hogan closed all public schools in the state will be closed March 16-27. Baltimore City Schools were previously scheduled to be closed Friday for staff professional development.

"All school activities including school day instruction, child care, health services, enrichment, extra-curricular activities, preschool, athletics and club sports are canceled throughout this period."

The New York Times: "We Don't Need to Close Schools to Fight the Coronavirus" — "Facing an accelerating spread of Covid-19, Italy and Japan have closed schools to impede the epidemic. Some communities in the United States have done so too, agreeing to significantly disrupt people’s lives on the theory that it will prevent deaths and serious illness.

"But there is no clear evidence that such measures will slow this outbreak.

"Most of what we know about the impact of school closings on disease transmission relates to influenza, to which children can be particularly vulnerable, sometimes dying or becoming seriously ill from it.

Children are important drivers of influenza infections because they have more interactions with people than do most adults and also give off more of the virus. Closing schools, it is assumed, reduces the number of contacts and thus the rate of transmission."