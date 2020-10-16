This week, a split screen on the future of American democracy. From early voting to Amy Coney Barrett's confirmation hearings, we make sense of the week's news.

Jack Beatty, On Point news analyst. (@JackBeattyNPR)

Stephen Henderson, host of "Detroit Today" on WDET since 2015. Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist who worked for the Detroit Free Press, the Baltimore Sun and the Chicago Tribune. (@SHDetroit)

Dahlia Lithwick, senior editor for Slate. Host of the Amicus podcast. (@Dahlialithwick)

Meg Kinnard, politics reporter for the Associated Press. (@MegKinnardAP)

