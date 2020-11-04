The day after election day. What tallies are known? Where are votes still being counted? We discuss the latest in the race for the White House and Senate and what's next in this historic moment for the United States.

Guests

Luis Carrasco, editorial writer and member of the Houston Chronicle's Editorial Board. (@lfcarrasco)

Luis Hernandez, host of "Sundial" on WLRN since 2017. WLRN afternoon anchor on "All Things Considered." (@WLRNSundial)

Rose Scott, host of “Closer Look with Rose Scott” on WABE, a NPR station in Atlanta, Georgia. (@waberosescott)

Jack Beatty, On Point news analyst. (@JackBeattyNPR)

Stephen Henderson, host of "Detroit Today" on WDET since 2015. Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist who worked for the Detroit Free Press, the Baltimore Sun and the Chicago Tribune. (@SHDetroit)

From The Reading List

NPR: "Race Up In The Air, Even As Trump Falsely Claims Victory" — "The 2020 presidential election remained up in the air early Wednesday after tight races, strong turnout and record amounts of mail-in voting left millions of legitimate votes still to be counted, and races in six key states too close to call."



New York Times: "With Votes Still Being Counted, an Anxious Nation Awaits a Winner" — "Joe Biden expressed confidence to supporters, and President Trump falsely claimed victory. The threat of legal challenges mounted as lawyers were dispatched to battleground states. In Senate races, Democrats faced an uphill battle to claim a majority."

CBS News: "Pivotal states too close to call as race hangs in the balance" — "The race for the White House narrowed early Wednesday morning to hinge on a handful of crucial battleground states that remained too close to call."

New York Times: "A judge ordered an immediate sweep of 12 postal districts to look for undelivered ballots." — "A Federal District Court judge on Tuesday ordered an immediate sweep of 12 postal districts searching for undelivered ballots after the Postal Service said in court that some 300,000 ballots it had received had not been scanned for delivery."

The Atlantic: "What Liberals Don’t Understand About Pro-Trump Latinos" — "This strategy is a dramatic shift from Trump’s approach in 2016, but it’s not new: It’s similar to the Republican Party’s traditional playbook to activate its Latino base, and it takes advantage of the starkly different values that liberal and conservative Latinos hold."

NPR: "Where It Stands: Election Hinges On Key States, Final Results May Take A While" — "With polls closed in most of the U.S., it's increasingly apparent that the 2020 presidential election will not be clinched swiftly."