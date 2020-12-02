Dr. David Satcher grew up in the segregated south. He went on to serve as the 16th U.S. surgeon general and director of the CDC. We talk to him about race, health and the pandemic.

Guests

Dr. David Satcher, former Surgeon General of the United States. Founding director and senior advisor at the Satcher Health Leadership Institute at the Morehouse School of Medicine. Author of “My Quest for Health Equity." (@SatcherHealth)

Also Featured

Dr. Ala Stanford, founder of the Black Doctors Covid-19 Consortium.

From The Reading List

Washington Post: "We ran the CDC. No president ever politicized its science the way Trump has." — "As America begins the formidable task of getting our kids back to school and all of us back to work safely amid a pandemic that is only getting worse, public health experts face two opponents: covid-19, but also political leaders and others attempting to undermine the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention."

COVID Tracking Project: "The COVID Racial Data Tracker" — "COVID-19 is affecting Black, Indigenous, Latinx, and other people of color the most."

Washington Post: "The health-care system has failed Black Americans. No wonder many are hesitant about a vaccine." — "If you thought that the mask wars were bad, brace yourself for the coming clash over the coronavirus vaccine. And in America — should anyone be surprised? — part of that battle is going to be fought along racial lines."

New York Times: "Opinion: Why a Hospital Might Shun a Black Patient" — "Doctors like to do good. They also like to make money. Technically, the ways in which physicians are paid are 'colorblind.' Despite this, they contribute to inequality."