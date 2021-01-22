The transition in the White House has taken place. Is the nation capable of change? How do historians look upon this moment? We hear their long view of this extraordinary month.

Guests

Lisa Tetrault, professor of history at Carnegie Mellon University, specializing in the history of U.S. women and gender. Author of "The Myth of Seneca Falls." (@LisaTetrault2)

Peniel Joseph, professor of public affairs at the University of Texas at Austin. Author of "The Sword and the Shield." (@PenielJoseph)

John McWhorter, linguist and professor of English and comparative literature at Columbia University. Author of the forthcoming book "Nine Nasty Words." (@JohnHMcWhorter)

From The Reading List

New York Times: "‘He Was Just Everywhere’: A Tired Country After Four Years of Trump" — "For four years, David Betras has been unable to escape Donald J. Trump. The president has visited Youngstown, Ohio, the seat of Mr. Betras’s home county. So have the president’s children. People Mr. Betras had known for years became in thrall to Mr. Trump. There was no getting away on Facebook, on Instagram, at the local bar."

Washington Post: "Inauguration Day is a milestone, but it’s not the destination" — "For the past year a lot of Americans have been obsessed, whether they knew it or not, with the idea of time travel."

New Yorker: "'A Broken Land': Biden and the True Costs of Unity" — "The Inauguration of Joe Biden as the forty-sixth President was the culmination of stories long and short; sixty years ago, the success of a fellow Irish Catholic, John F. Kennedy, inspired a teen-age admirer in Delaware to study the Congressional Directory in the school library, for clues into how he might achieve the ludicrous ambition to follow him."

Al Jazeera: "QAnon in disarray as reality of Biden presidency settles" — "As adherents of the QAnon conspiracy theory face the reality of Joe Biden’s presidency – something they believed could never happen – the movement appears to be searching for a way forward as some cast aside their beliefs, according to researchers."

NPR: "After Sparring With Trump, Fauci Says Biden Administration Feels 'Liberating'" — "Anthony Fauci, the nation's leading immunologist who became a household name for his work on the White House coronavirus response team, described working under the Biden administration as 'liberating' from past fears of retribution from his previous boss: former President Donald Trump."

Politico: "Trump starts taking his second impeachment seriously" — "Donald Trump appears to be finally getting serious about his upcoming impeachment trial."