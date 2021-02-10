Communicating the risks of a disease like COVID is a huge challenge, especially when information is new and changing, and the media is tilted toward emphasizing negative risks. Did experts and leaders get the message right when the pandemic began? Are they getting it right now?

Guests

David Ropeik, expert on risk communication and the psychology of risk perception. Author of “How Risky Is It, Really? Why Our Fears Don't Always Match the Facts.” (@dropeik)

Zeynep Tufekci, associate professor at the UNC School of Information and Library Science. Author of the Insight newsletter. (@zeynep)

Jennifer Nuzzo, epidemiologist and global health security policy scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security. (@JenniferNuzzo)

From The Reading List

The Atlantic: "Iowans Were Scared Into Taking the Virus Seriously" — "Public-health experts predicted a tsunami of COVID-19 infections in Iowa this winter. Doctors and researchers told me in November that they expected thousands of Iowans to travel to visit family over Thanksgiving and Christmas."

Palm Beach Post: "Coronavirus Florida: Why do some people engage in risky behavior?" — "These long days of social isolation have opened a fascinating personal window within our shut-down lives."

New York Times: "We Have to Focus on Opening Schools, Not Bars" — "The way states lifted social distancing restrictions imposed to fight the coronavirus sadly demonstrates our priorities. Officials let bars, restaurants and gyms open, despite warnings from public health experts that these environments pose the greatest risk for spreading the disease."

The New Yorker: "The Indoor-Dining Debate Isn’t a Debate at All" — "Last Friday, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that New York City restaurants would be allowed to resume partial-capacity indoor dining on Valentine’s Day—in a non-pandemic year, one of the hospitality industry’s busiest nights."