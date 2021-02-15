The Senate voted to acquit former President Donald Trump. We discuss what it means for the Republican party and the nation.

Guests

Michael Whatley, chair of the North Carolina Republican Party. (@WhatleyNCGOP)

Norman Ornstein, emeritus scholar at the American Enterprise Institute. Contributing editor for The Atlantic. Contributing editor and columnist for the National Journal. (@NormOrnstein)

Jack Beatty, On Point news analyst. (@JackBeattyNPR)

Also Featuring

Rep. Susan Wild, representative for Pennsylvania's 7th Congressional District. (@RepSusanWild)

From The Reading List

New York Times: "Takeaways From Day 5 of Trump’s Impeachment Trial" — "The conclusion of Donald J. Trump’s impeachment trial was briefly cast into doubt on Saturday after a last-minute request for witness testimony threatened to extend a proceeding on whether the president had incited the Jan. 6 Capitol riot that had been on the verge of wrapping up."

USA Today: "McConnell says Trump's 'crescendo of conspiracy theories' caused Capitol riot but votes to acquit" — "Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said former President Donald Trump's 'crescendo of conspiracy theories' caused the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection but said he voted to acquit the 45th president because the Constitution does not permit the Senate to punish someone no longer in office."

New York Times: "‘There’s Nothing Left’: Why Thousands of Republicans Are Leaving the Party" — "In the days after the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, the phone lines and websites of local election officials across the country were jumping: Tens of thousands of Republicans were calling or logging on to switch their party affiliations."

The Atlantic: "I’ve Witnessed the Decline of the Republican Party" — "I have been immersed in national politics in Washington for five decades. Over my time here, as an academic, a congressional staffer, a think tanker, and a commentator and public figure, I have gotten to know and worked with a wide range of key actors in politics and policy."