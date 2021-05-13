Who is Jeff Bezos? In the second part of our series Amazon: The Prime Effect, we hear what the creation of Alexa tells us about the man who built Amazon.

Guests

Brad Stone, senior executive editor for Bloomberg Technology. Author of "Amazon Unbound" and "The Everything Store." (@BradStone)

Also Featured

Janet Slifka, director of research science in the Alexa AI division at Amazon. She's worked on Alexa technology since 2012.

First Person: 'Origins Of Alexa' Transcript

This hour is our second in our series Amazon: The Prime Effect — where we take an in-depth look at the myriad ways Amazon has changed the way we shop, work and how we live. In this episode, we focus on Amazon founder Jeff Bezos — his ambitions, and how he built the company and its culture.

[Tape] BEZOS: Our vision was in the long-term it would become the Star Trek computer. You could ask it anything and ask it to do things for you, to find things for you and it would be easy to converse with in a natural way.

CHAKRABARTI: That’s Jeff Bezos in a 2016 interview, describing his initial inspiration for Alexa, which began development in 2011. Consider the ambition behind that statement. He wanted to develop a computer, like the one in Star Trek. A seemingly all-knowing, linguistically sophisticated computer that you could chat with — frustrated futuristic Scottish brogue or not — but at that point, a computer that only existed in television fiction.

JANET SLIFKA: What was exciting about it [was] Amazon was stepping into that area without having a long history in that. Like at that time in 2012, if you listed the technology companies that worked in language understanding, I don't think Amazon would have been in the list.

SLIFKA: My name is Janet Slifka. I'm a director of research science in our Amazon Alexa AI organization.

CHAKRABARTI: Slifka had the kind of expertise Bezos needed — a career in speech and acoustics that had already taken her to MIT and speech recognition software companies. She joined Amazon in 2012. The Alexa project was still secret.

SLIFKA: It was early, we didn't have anything that worked yet. But lots of enthusiasm to put something together.

CHAKRABARTI: Enthusiasm and urgency, because remember, Jeff Bezos wanted to make something like the Star Trek computer. So, to make that happen, the product had to be smart, it had to be able to learn, which meant, the Alexa team needed a ton of data.

[Tape] BEZOS: Very challenging from a technical point of view. There were probably more than 1,000 people working on Echo and Alexa.

CHAKRABARTI: Data, in this case, meant human speech. People talking.

SLIFKA: The notion of what would delight customers would be that you don't have to go find a device, and unlock it, and bring it up and speak to it, which certainly was the model I had been working on prior to joining. It was this nice, big idea about, Look, I just want to talk. I just want to speak out in the open air and have things happen. Like, that would be magical.

CHAKRABARTI: So, the team handed out Alexa-enabled prototypes to Amazon employees. Including Jeff Bezos, who tested Alexa at his home. It did not go well.

As Brad Stone writes in Amazon Unbound, engineers reviewing the data heard their boss get so frustrated by Alexa’s lack of comprehension, they can hear him telling the machine, 'Go shoot yourself in the head.' But, I mean, when you want the Star Trek computer …

CHAKRABARTI: But then Janet Slifka came in with an idea. It became known internally as AMPED.

SLIFKA: [Laughs] Um I was very involved in that.

CHAKRABARTI: No longer satisfied with employee testing at home — that didn’t give them enough data — the Alexa team went into the field.

SLIFKA: We would call this, in the lingo, a supervised data collection.

CHAKRABARTI: They rented out different homes and apartments initially in the Boston area ... where they paid a constant stream of random people to come in and read a script.