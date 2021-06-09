"Our entire democracy is now at risk." Those are the unvarnished words of more than 100 scholars with expertise in the history of democratic breakdown around the world.

Now, they're warning the U.S. could transform into a political system that doesn't meet even "minimum conditions" for free and fair elections. We'll hear their warnings, and solutions.

Guests

Susan Stokes, professor of political science and director of the Chicago Center on Democracy at the University of Chicago. Co-director of Bright Line Watch, an academic initiative to monitor democratic practices in the U.S. and call attention to threats to American democracy.

Jack Beatty, On Point news analyst. (@JackBeattyNPR)

Anna Grzymala-Busse, professor of international studies and director of The Europe Center at Stanford University. Senior fellow at the Freeman Spogli Institution for International Studies and the Hoover Institution. (@AnnaGBusse)

Steven Levitsky, professor of government and director of the David Rockefeller Center for Latin American Studies at Harvard University.

