Something is happening in the workplace. There’s a massive shift in employment numbers — and it has to do with people leaving their jobs. More than 4 million Americans quit their jobs in April. That helped put job vacancies at a 20 year high.

So what’s going on? We ask the Money Ladies — financial columnists Michelle Singletary and Rana Foroohar — about our economy as it emerges from the pandemic. This hour, On Point: Why Americans are saying 'I quit.'

Guests

Rana Foroohar, CNN global analyst. Financial Times global business columnist and associate editor. Author of "Don't Be Evil" and "Makers and Takers." (@RanaForoohar)

Michelle Singletary, personal finance columnist for the Washington Post. Author of "The 21 Day Financial Fast." Her column "The Color of Money" is syndicated in newspapers across the country. (@SingletaryM)

Jennifer Kastelic, she quit her job as a domestic support professional to adults with special needs and disabilities in May.

From The Reading List

Financial Times: "Creative destruction is the silver lining of the Covid-19 crisis" — "If there is a silver lining to the Covid-19 crisis, it is the remarkable creativity shown by the many businesses that have thrived by transforming themselves in unexpected ways during the pandemic."

Washington Post: "Have a question about the child tax credit? Ask our personal finance columnist." — "On July 15, millions of U.S. families will receive as much as $300 a month per child through the Biden administration’s effort to help families struggling because of the pandemic."