Amazon has utterly transformed — for better or worse — almost every business sector it's entered, from retail to cloud computing.

So where will the trillion-dollar corporation go next?

How about, grocery stores? Prescription drugs?

Businesses across the board are in Amazon's looming shadow.

“Amazon is a multi-billion-dollar company," Brad Stone says. "The only way it can keep growing is to find large reservoirs of growth opportunities.”

Today, On Point: What Amazon will do next. It's the final episode in our series The Prime Effect.

Guests

Joshua McNichols, reporter at KUOW, covering the “growing pains” beat—the nexus of housing, transportation, urban planning and the economy. Host of KUOW’s podcast Primed about Amazon. (@joshuamcnichols)

Brad Stone, senior executive editor for Bloomberg Technology. Author of "Amazon Unbound" and "The Everything Store." (@BradStone)

Nadina Rosier, chief product officer and general manager of Pharmaceutical Solutions at the Health Transformation Alliance.

Sara Fischer, media reporter at Axios. She's author of the weekly Axios Media Trends newsletter. (@sarafischer)

KUOW: "Seattle's Central District divided over new Amazon Fresh store" — "A new grocery store has opened at 23rd and Jackson: Amazon Fresh. It’s on the same spot where the Red Apple grocery store used to stand. The Red Apple was a popular spot where neighbors ran into each other and said ‘Hi.’"