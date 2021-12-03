On Point
LISTEN LIVE: Here & Now
DONATE
On Point
LISTEN LIVE: Here & Now
DONATE
On Point
Listen Live

Sections

Radio

Podcasts

CitySpace

Support

Advertisement

Home//Radio//On Point

Why domestic misinformation is America's greatest election security threat47:26
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
December 03, 2021
TwitterfacebookEmail
FILE - In this Oct. 6, 2020, file photo, a public service announcement from the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security cybersecurity agency. As President Donald Trump sows doubts about the election, an obscure government agency he created is working behind the scenes to inspire confidence in the vote amid unprecedented challenges. The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Agency, which Trump signed into existence in 2018, is working with other parts of the government to safeguard an election in the middle of a pandemic. (AP Photo/Jon Elswick, File)
FILE - In this Oct. 6, 2020, file photo, a public service announcement from the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security cybersecurity agency. As President Donald Trump sows doubts about the election, an obscure government agency he created is working behind the scenes to inspire confidence in the vote amid unprecedented challenges. The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Agency, which Trump signed into existence in 2018, is working with other parts of the government to safeguard an election in the middle of a pandemic. (AP Photo/Jon Elswick, File)

What's the biggest threat to American elections, and to people's trust in them?

Conspiracy theories.

That's according to none other than Christopher Krebs, the man once in charge of the federal Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.

Today, On Point: Conspiracy theories and the threat their spread poses to democracy with Chris Krebs.

Guests

Chris Krebs, partner at the Krebs Stamos Group. He served as director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency in the DHS from November 2018 to November 2020. (@C_C_Krebs)

Jack Beatty, On Point news analyst. (@JackBeattyNPR)

Also Featured

Rashad Robinson, president of Color of Change. Co-chair of the Commission on Information Disorder.

From The Reading List

Aspen Institute: "Commission on Information Disorder Final Report" — "America is in a crisis of trust and truth. Bad information has become as prevalent, persuasive, and persistent as good information, creating a chain reaction of harm."

This program aired on December 3, 2021.

Related:

Dorey Scheimer Twitter Senior Editor, On Point
Dorey Scheimer is a senior editor at On Point.

More…

Meghna Chakrabarti Twitter Host, On Point
Meghna Chakrabarti is the host of On Point.

More…

Advertisement

Advertisement

Play
Listen Live
Here & Now
/00:00
Close