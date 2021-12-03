What's the biggest threat to American elections, and to people's trust in them?

Conspiracy theories.

That's according to none other than Christopher Krebs, the man once in charge of the federal Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.

Today, On Point: Conspiracy theories and the threat their spread poses to democracy with Chris Krebs.

Guests

Chris Krebs, partner at the Krebs Stamos Group. He served as director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency in the DHS from November 2018 to November 2020. (@C_C_Krebs)

Jack Beatty, On Point news analyst. (@JackBeattyNPR)

Also Featured

Rashad Robinson, president of Color of Change. Co-chair of the Commission on Information Disorder.

From The Reading List

Aspen Institute: "Commission on Information Disorder Final Report" — "America is in a crisis of trust and truth. Bad information has become as prevalent, persuasive, and persistent as good information, creating a chain reaction of harm."