CHAKRABARTI: Running for reelection in 1936, President Franklin D. Roosevelt gave a speech lambasting what he called the tyranny of monopoly power. The struggle against economic tyranny, he said, began at the moment of the country's founding. But the founders could not anticipate the coming industrial revolution, and how it would challenge their ideas of economic and political liberty.

FRANKLIN D. ROOSEVELT [Tape]: That very word freedom in itself and of necessity suggests freedom from some restraining power. In 1776, we sought freedom from the tyranny of a political autocracy from the 18th century royalists who held special privileges from the crown.

Together, along with other antitrust advocates, they've been called part of a new Brandeis movement. Well, today, we're going to take a look at the last great national push against monopolies that gave rise to that name. So hop on into the Wayback Machine with me. First, quick stop: 1936.

MEGHNA CHAKRABARTI: This is On Point. I'm Meghna Chakrabarti. And it's part three of our special weeklong series, More than money: The cost of monopolies in America. Where we're looking at whether it's time to expand the definition of harm when it comes to corporate monopolies. Do they harm not just consumers and competition, but democracy itself? Well, that is the view held by several members of the Biden administration. Lina Khan, current chair of the Federal Trade Commission. Jonathan Kanter, head of the Justice Department's Antitrust Division. And Tim Wu, a Columbia Law School professor who's now special assistant to the president on competition policy at the National Economic Council.

"As capitalism got bigger in scale, these concerns about the influence of big capitalism on democracy increased," Brands adds. "And they finally gave rise to these demands that big monopolies be reined in."

FRANKLIN D. ROOSEVELT [Tape]: But since that struggle, man's inventive genius released new forces in our land. Forces which reordered the lives of our people. The age of machinery, of railroads, of steam and electricity, the telegraph and the radio. Mass production, mass distribution. All of these combined to bring forward a new civilization, and with it a problem for those who sought to remain free.

CHAKRABARTI: Now what was that problem? Well, it was a new homegrown monopoly capitalism.

FRANKLIN D. ROOSEVELT [Tape]: Throughout the nation, opportunity was limited by monopoly. Individual initiative was right in the cogs of a great machine. The field open for free business was more and more restrictive. Private enterprise, indeed, became too private. It became privileged enterprise, not free enterprise.

CHAKRABARTI: FDR gave that speech at the end of a multi-decade struggle against new monopolies that controlled railroads, banks, tobacco steel mills, oil refineries and often even the levers of government. So who were the politicians and the people who stood up to those great monopolies and tore them down?

CHAKRABARTI: Well, Charles Postel joins us today. He's professor of history at San Francisco State University. Professor Postel, welcome to On Point.

CHARLES POSTEL: Thank you.

CHAKRABARTI: And joining us today as well is Jack Beatty, On Point's news analyst. Jack, hello, there.

JACK BEATTY: Hello, Meghna. Hello, Charles.

CHAKRABARTI: So, you know, Jack, I've already received some emails from listeners who are asking, Why did we not start with the East India Company and the founding of America, if we're really going to talk about monopoly? So explain to us, why is it that we chose to actually fast forward to about a century ago, rather than 200-plus years ago?

BEATTY: Sure. Because this is when a recognizably modern American economy emerged. The earlier period, yes, there was certainly the protest against the tea. And then there was Jackson's attack on the bank monopoly. But in the main, that economy was, you know, individual entrepreneurs, farmers. It was an economy of small. That changed to an economy of big after the Civil War, partly because of technological changes, the railroad and so on. And also because of changes in the form of business, the growth of the great corporation. So we we picked this period because this is the period when that great change from small to big happens.

CHAKRABARTI: OK, now, Professor Postel, we're really sort of roughly starting where your book starts just after the Civil War. And the Civil War is inescapably, to my mind, part of this picture. So set up. What is it about the United States, beginning in 1866, that contributes to what Jack just described as a very rapid rise of giant corporations?

POSTEL: The rise is rapid, but I think we need to think about it as a movement from the Civil War to the turn of the century, there's a lot of change. At the time of the Civil War, the only really big companies were railway companies, steamship companies. There's tremendous change in technology — the telegraph, the railroads — to create these really big companies. And there [was] a lot of concern about them. We oftentimes think about them in a strange way, though.

We think of them as the big companies, that farmers rose up after the Civil War and tried to break up and bring back small economies. But what really happens is farmers, and America's still largely an agricultural country in the 1860s and 70s. The biggest occupation in the country is still farming. But for farmers, the railway was absolutely essential. And they supported the waterways. They wanted bigger and better railways. At the same time, they're very concerned about the monopoly power of railways.

And what that meant was that they wanted railways that would not get in the way of them getting their crops to the markets of New York or London. And that is where they emerge as the great antimonopoly movement in the 1860s and 70s, mainly took the form of the farmers Grange. That's formed in the 1860s. And the farmers Grange is the first time the antimonopoly really becomes a major force in American politics after the Civil War.

CHAKRABARTI: OK, hang on here. Because I want to turn to Jack on that. Jack pick up that thought. What would you add?

BEATTY: Well, yes. And let's talk about monopoly first, and how did all this start? And I think there's probably no better way than to focus on sort of the prince of monopoly in America, John D. Rockefeller. Probably no person, no businessman in American history has hated competition more than Rockefeller. He came by this sort of biographically. It turned out that his family, his father was a bigamist. There was a competing family. There was a competing son. And that sense of chaos, and sort of, you know, having to compete with the other family, I think that thoroughly colored his whole personality, his hatred of chaos. And his view that competition, especially in the business he finally got into — oil refinery, kerosene — that that anarchy of production had to be put down.

And the way to put it down was to join forces. In one 48-hour period in Cleveland, he purchased something like six different oil refineries, and he concentrated. And he said, You know, I'm saving you. Join the ark. You can be part of things. And he did it partly through unexampled political corruption. It was said of him that Standard Oil did everything to the Pennsylvania Legislature except refine it. He did it through really excruciating payback deals, drawback deals with railroads such that he actually got rebates on shipments sent by his competition. Things unheard of, ruthlessness unparalleled. But the result of it was to take an industry that was just succumbing to the anarchy of overproduction. He concentrated it and created an industry that lasted well into the 20th century.

CHAKRABARTI: Wow. OK, so Professor Postel, if you want to respond to that, please, please go ahead.

POSTEL: Yeah, what Jack's talking about is by 1890 or so, you have the rise to these really big corporations. In a way, it's a complicated process, it doesn't happen right away. And what's going on is the trusts are forming, originally. And a trust was a pooling agreement to raise prices and to control monopolized markets. And what you have is in the 1880s, leading up to the 1890s. You have virtually, it's led by standard oil in 1882, is the first trust. And what it is, basically, [is] a pool with a legal agreement for enforcing this pooling, over this monopoly. And this first one is Standard Oil in 1882. And then it's followed up ... virtually every piece of the economy follows this. You have a sugar trust, and a whiskey trust and an envelope trust, an assault trust and a rope trust ... and so forth and so on. And this gives rise to a great concern about the power of these monopolies. And one result of that is the Sherman Antitrust Act of 1890.

CHAKRABARTI: Yeah. So we're going to talk about that. We're going to talk about that in a little bit, we're just heading rapidly into the break here. But Jack, let me just give you another 30 seconds to describe something to us. By 1890, it sounds like there was a huge amount of consolidation in the American economy. Is it similar? Are there echoes of that now?

BEATTY: Well, yes, especially in particular sectors of the tech sector, as we talked about yesterday. And we have heard again and again the statistic that in something like the majority of American industries, concentration has markedly increased over the past 20 years.

CHAKRABARTI: OK, so when we come back, we'll talk more about these trusts. We'll talk about important names in this period of history and then, of course, what they did. Jack Beatty and Charles Postel, stand by. We'll be right back. It's On Point.