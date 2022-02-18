CHAKRABARTI: Lynn's evocation of history is justified. In episode three of this series, we talked about the successes of the trustbusting progressive era. However, any time I hear anyone advocate a set of solutions quote 'to solve every one of these problems,' it also sounds more than a little bit like fairy dust. So today we're asking have antitrust reformers like Barry Lynn, like FTC chair Lina Khan, like Jonathan Kanter, head of the DOJ's Antitrust Division — have they identified the right problem, but the wrong solution? Can modernizing how the U.S. regulates monopolies meaningfully reduce inequality? Can it meaningfully strengthen democracy? Can it actually make people more free? Well, joining us today, Matt Stoller is with us. He's director of research at the American Economic Liberties Project and author of a newsletter called BIG. Welcome to you!

BARRY LYNN [Tape]: Well, what will allow us to recapture our foundational liberties is to empower every single citizen in the United States to understand what is the threat, which is that when you allow concentration of power over communications, Google and Facebook, power a concentration of power over the basic things of life. ... If you look over here into this toolbox, what you see is this set of tools that Americans created over the course of 200 years, two centuries, to solve every one of these problems.

MEGHNA CHAKRABARTI: This is On Point. I'm Meghna Chakrabarti and welcome to the fifth and final installment of our special weeklong series, More than money: The cost of monopolies in America. All this week, we've been looking at the view ascendant now among key members of the Biden administration that corporate monopolies don't just harm competition and consumers, they harm democracy. To understand just how powerfully these reformers believe it's time to revamp antitrust regulation, let's pick up right where we left off yesterday. With the last words of the show uttered by Barry Lynn, executive director of the Open Markets Institute.

"We have political freedoms, but on the commercial side, there is massive amounts of bribery and corruption and retaliation that is against the idea of living in a free society."

MATT STOLLER: Thanks for having me.

CHAKRABARTI: Jack Beatty joins us as well, he's On Point's news analyst. Hello there, Jack.

JACK BEATTY: Hello, Meghna. Hello, Matt.

CHAKRABARTI: So, Matt, I wonder if you could start by helping us get your specific take on what exactly it is that more vigorous prosecution, and regulation and that rethinking of what monopolies mean in the modern economy, why you and others believe that that can actually help things like inequality, and democracy and protect even people's liberty?

STOLLER: It's a great question. And I think it starts with the concept of fear. So if you talk to a lot of people in business these days, whether they are workers, whether they are entrepreneurs, engineers, whatever they are. Everyone except middlemen and financiers and monopolists, they are often afraid to speak out about what is going, in their corporations or in the markets in which they operate. And because of that, they can't actually try to make changes to those markets and to those corporations. And they can't fundamentally exercise their right to free speech, which we all ostensibly have in America.

But they are effectively censored by dominant firms who can retaliate against them, who can in some cases actively censor them. And that is a fundamental political problem. It is perhaps the fundamental political problem. Because if you can't actually say, here's what's going on and here's how to fix it. Then how can you actually propose policy solutions and enact them through our democratic institutions? So everything sort of stems from the raw power, the dominant firms, dominant middlemen, dominant financiers have in our economy.

And I mean, I can go through some of the elements of how monopolization induces inequality, regional inequality, political inequality, income inequality, asset inequality. But the fundamental, I think the way that I can see this — and I talk to business people all the time. It's just some people can speak, can be their free selves. But most people have a powerful boss that doesn't let them do that.

CHAKRABARTI: OK, so Matt, I'm going to want to hear some of those more specific analysis that you're talking about regarding regional inequality, et cetera, in just a second. But Jack, jump in here. Your first response to what Matt Stoller is saying?

BEATTY: Well, I get it. I get this idea of the pervasive fear that employers can have over their employees. And yet, look at the exceptions. Didn't we just have a whistleblower from Facebook come forward and surface the way in which this company has been exploiting fear among teenage girls about their weight and so on? I mean, that was a moment of revelation, that was a brave employee who came out and spoke. So I'm not saying that puts a hole in the idea that employers don't exercise undue power. But it does show that there is a new vigilance, and a new willingness to challenge even some of the most powerful of these institutions.

CHAKRABARTI: Matt, go ahead.

STOLLER: Yeah. So I'm not talking about employer, employees or just that. I'm talking about everyone. Right? So I was lobbied once when I worked in the Senate by a company, they made a certain office equipment. And they were opposing the Staples Office Depot merger because they said, Hey, we have a company about 100 employees and we basically sell to Staples and we sell to Office Depot. And if they merge the guy at Office Depot, the 25-year-old who buys in our category of products, doesn't like us, doesn't really know much about it, but he doesn't like us. And he will no longer buy from us. And that is the end of our company. And don't tell anybody that we're here, because they will retaliate against us. I mean, this is a wealthy guy who owns a medium-sized company.

And I said, Does anybody else in the industry feel this way? He said, Absolutely everyone does. And we're all afraid. And I talked to people who run. I mean, I do reporting on a bunch of different areas. But you know, there is a monopoly, and I think the most interesting monopoly is over cheerleading. So there's a company owned by Bain Capital called Varsity Brands that rolled up all the cheerleading contests in the U.S. And I talked to people who are coaches and entrepreneurs and gym owners and like, they're always telling me. They're like, Matt, don't mention my name. But you have no idea how deep it goes, like it's the CIA, right? And this is true in every industry.

It's not just the tech industry. It's not just employees. It is absolutely pervasive. It's true among venture capitalists. And so you do see when you have massive, massive pushback against a company like Facebook, which has been doing really bad things for 15 years. And finally, you know, in 2020, 2021, you see a whistleblower come forward, but that really is the exception that proves the rule. When a company is really politically vulnerable, a very wealthy, very empowered person might come forward and say, Hey, we have some problems here, but that doesn't speak to how most people in the economy actually operate. In fact, it speaks pretty much to the opposite. So the environment of fear is pervasive. It is dangerous and it is a direct result of the market power that firms have, and that monopolists have in our economy.

CHAKRABARTI: In December of 2021, in a Senate subcommittee hearing, the subcommittee on antitrust. Essentially, the chair of that subcommittee, Senator Amy Klobuchar, kind of in almost a passing offhand remark, echoed what you're saying. Because she said, Yeah, sometimes I wonder if the same things going on in Congress. That her colleagues fear, have that same sense of fear. That it's too risky to cross a monopoly, even as a member of Congress. And some of that might be one of the things that's blocking sort of more rapid advancement of some pending legislation that could reform antitrust laws.

STOLLER: I mean, Zoe Lofgren, who you know, she's a representative from Silicon Valley. But you know, she is very strongly in the camp of Google. And I believe one of the reasons that she is is because, you know, she says, if we don't protect Google from antitrust, then they probably won't be expanding more in my district. And I think that's a very common problem that people have. You can just look at Amazon with their second headquarters. Where hundreds of cities, just mayors, just threw themselves at Amazon to get any commercial activity whatsoever.

And that's sort of the positive way where he says, It's an inducement. I'll give you a second headquarters. But the negative aspect where he can take. Where all of these firms — and there aren't as many firms as there used to be there because of mergers. Firms can threaten to leave. And so they have power over entire communities, which is very much like what we saw in the late 19th century. But we're seeing it again today.

CHAKRABARTI: Jack does that that sway you a little bit more?

BEATTY: Well, it does. And another congressperson from Silicon Valley, Ro Khanna, is out with a new book in which he argues precisely that the concentration of of Big Tech in one place is bad for democracy. In this way that it it exacerbates the tension between country and city that is driving some of the fever of Trumpism. And he recommends that these companies spread out. And he points to Intel, which built a big factory in Ohio as an example of what needs to be done to to remedy the inequality of opportunity and of life chances between city and country. And he says it's up to this industry to spread out, and share the wealth more broadly.

CHAKRABARTI: Now we're just heading rather rapidly towards our first break. But Matt Stoller, I have to say, the fear within corporations. I'm kind of more aligned with what Jack has been saying, that that may be a problem that requires whistleblower reform. But I do want to hear more from you when we come back from the break about how you draw the line specifically to monopolies and regional inequality. And again, that bigger question about what impact does it have on the strength and well-being of American democracy? So we'll continue to explore that when we come back.

