For abortion rights advocates in the U.S., Latin America has long been a cautionary example:

"The people dying from the abortion ban in El Salvador? They're women whose doctors are afraid to operate on an ectopic pregnancy," law professor Michelle Oberman says.

"They're women whose doctors are afraid to treat their breast cancer with chemotherapy. The single biggest cause of maternal death? It's suicide by a pregnant teenager."

But now, it's the United States that's restricting abortion access.

Meanwhile, in Latin America, attitudes about legalizing access to abortion have been expanding.

"You can see the change of attitudes towards this public opinion," Cora Fernandez Anderson, a political scientist, says. "It just only took two more years and then abortion is legalized."

Today, On Point: The U.S. moving in one direction, much of the world in another. We talk about why.

Guests

Michelle Oberman, law professor at Santa Clara University. Author of Her Body, Our Laws.

Cora Fernandez Anderson, assistant professor of comparative politics at Mount Holyoke College. Contributor to Ms. Magazine, where she covers the reproductive rights debate in Latin America. (@CoraFernandezA1)

Jack Beatty, On Point news analyst. (@JackBeattyNPR)

Also Featured

Catalina Martínez Coral, regional director for Latin America & the Caribbean at the Center for Reproductive Rights. (@catamartinezc)

