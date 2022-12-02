On Point
On Point
On Point
Essential trust: How to rebuild trust in America

December 02, 2022
An abortion rights activist flies an upside down US flag, the international sign of distress, outside of the US Supreme Court during a protest in Washington, DC, on June 26, 2022, two days after the US Supreme Court scrapped half-century constitutional protections for the procedure. - Elected leaders across the US political divide rallied on June 26 for a long fight ahead on abortion -- state by state and in Congress -- with total bans in force or expected soon in half of the vast country. (Photo by Samuel Corum / AFP) (Photo by SAMUEL CORUM/AFP via Getty Images)
Studies show a majority of Americans believe other Americans mostly look out for themselves.

The nation has experienced that kind of trust recession before—one low point: the turn of the 20th century.

“There are deep parallels, deep, deep parallels between America in today, 2020. We're very unequal. They were very unequal. We're very self-centered," Robert Putnam says.

"They were very self-centered. We're very polarized. They were very polarized. And we're very untrusting and they were very untrusting.”

So how did Americans rebuild trust then?

“It wasn’t a policy change. It was a change in the views that ordinary Americans have about the duties they owe to other people," Robert Putnam says.

Can we replicate that change today?

Today, On Point: Trust is on the decline. Can it be rebuilt? It’s the final episode in our series Essential trust.

Guests

Jack Beatty, On Point news analyst. (@JackBeattyNPR)

Robert Putnam, professor of public policy at Harvard University's Kennedy School of Government. Author of the new book "Our Kids: The American Dream in Crisis." Also author of "Bowling Alone" and "American Grace." (@RobertDPutnam)

This program aired on December 2, 2022.

