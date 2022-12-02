Essential trust: How to rebuild trust in America

Sign up for the On Point newsletter here.

Studies show a majority of Americans believe other Americans mostly look out for themselves.

The nation has experienced that kind of trust recession before—one low point: the turn of the 20th century.

“There are deep parallels, deep, deep parallels between America in today, 2020. We're very unequal. They were very unequal. We're very self-centered," Robert Putnam says.

"They were very self-centered. We're very polarized. They were very polarized. And we're very untrusting and they were very untrusting.”

So how did Americans rebuild trust then?

“It wasn’t a policy change. It was a change in the views that ordinary Americans have about the duties they owe to other people," Robert Putnam says.

Can we replicate that change today?

Today, On Point: Trust is on the decline. Can it be rebuilt? It’s the final episode in our series Essential trust.

Guests

Jack Beatty, On Point news analyst. (@JackBeattyNPR)

Robert Putnam, professor of public policy at Harvard University's Kennedy School of Government. Author of the new book "Our Kids: The American Dream in Crisis." Also author of "Bowling Alone" and "American Grace." (@RobertDPutnam)