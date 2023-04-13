On Point
LISTEN LIVE: Loading...
DONATE
On Point
LISTEN LIVE: Loading...
DONATE
On Point
Listen Live

Sections

Radio

Podcasts

CitySpace

Support

Advertisement

 
Home//Radio//On Point

The power of populism: Flipping the script on the urban-rural divide

47:32
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
April 13, 2023
TwitterfacebookEmail

America’s urban-rural divide.

It’s easy to think of American populism as disempowered rural residents versus the urban elite.

But when it comes to influencing national policy, who has the real power?

“The parties end up taking up issues and forming alliances with groups in ways that create a ratchet effect where the urban-rural divide starts to grow as those new issues get folded into the political system," Jonathan Rodden says.

Today, On Point: Episode four of our special series The power of populism.

Guests

Jonathan Rodden, professor of political science at Stanford University. Senior fellow at the Hoover Institution and at the Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research. Author of Why Cities Lose: The Deep Roots of the Urban-Rural Political Divide.

Danielle Allen, professor and director of the Edmond J. Safra Center for Ethics at Harvard University. (@dsallentess)

Related Reading

Washington Post: "The House was supposed to grow with population. It didn’t. Let’s fix that." — "What if we increased the size of the House? Given that most of us are pretty frustrated with Congress, this might sound crazy. But growing the House of Representatives is the key to unlocking our present paralysis and leaning into some serious democracy renovation."

Washington Post: "‘Red’ America is an illusion. Postindustrial towns go for Democrats." — "Media professionals and intellectuals in the large coastal cities have long struggled to understand the white, non-metropolitan counties in the middle of the country."

This program aired on April 13, 2023.

podcastWBUR App National

Related:

Jonathan Chang Twitter Producer/Director, On Point
Jonathan is a producer/director at On Point.

More…

Meghna Chakrabarti Twitter Host, On Point
Meghna Chakrabarti is the host of On Point.

More…

Tim Skoog Sound Designer and Producer, On Point
Tim Skoog is a sound designer and producer for On Point.

More…

Advertisement

 
Play
Listen Live
Loading...
/00:00
Close