U.S. v. Google: Will Washington’s antitrust push change the web?

The Justice Department is suing Google in the biggest antitrust case this country's seen in a quarter century.

The allegation? Google is using its power to crush other search engines.

"It probably means less of Google, and more of other firms in the future. ... Maybe it forces Google to do business in a different way," Tim Wu says. "The outcomes are kind of unpredictable, but it certainly shakes things up."

The question of what a monopoly is and how it harms citizens has long been a part of American history.

But now the scrutiny is on big tech, and the companies that control the information economy.

"This trial, along with the cases against Amazon and Facebook, have revealed something about the big tech," Wu adds.

"All of these companies are no longer what they used to be."

Today, On Point: Big tech, monopoly power and how this case might impact on you.

Guests

Tim Wu, professor at Columbia University Law School whose work focuses on tech and antitrust law. Contributing opinion writer for the New York Times. Author of "The Curse of Bigness: Antitrust in the New Gilded Age."

Leah Nylen, antitrust reporter for Bloomberg. She has been attending the Google trial.

Matt Schruers, president of the Computer & Communications Industry Association, a trade association that includes Google as one of its members. He teaches intellectual property and internet law at the Georgetown University and American University Washington.

Also Featured

Michael Cusumano, deputy dean, MIT’s Sloan School of Management.