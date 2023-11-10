WBUR
What clues do this week’s elections hold for 2024?

November 10, 2023
Voters pass a sign outside a polling site in Warwick, R.I., Monday, Nov. 7, 2022. (David Goldman/AP)
In Ohio, Virginia, Kentucky and other states, voters made some big statements about what they want in state and local government.

What clues do this week’s elections hold for 2024?

Today, On Point: What state and local elections teach us about election 2024.

Guests

Delegate Don Scott, Democratic leader in Virginia’s House of Delegates.

Jack Beatty, On Point's news analyst.

Simon Rosenberg, longtime Democratic strategist. Author of a Substack called the Hopium Chronicles.

Austin Horn, politics reporter at the Lexington Herald-Leader.

Coy Ferrell, editor at the Loudoun Times-Mirror, a weekly newspaper in Loudoun County, Virginia.

This program aired on November 10, 2023.

