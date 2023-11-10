In Ohio, Virginia, Kentucky and other states, voters made some big statements about what they want in state and local government.

What clues do this week’s elections hold for 2024?

Today, On Point: What state and local elections teach us about election 2024.

Guests

Delegate Don Scott, Democratic leader in Virginia’s House of Delegates.

Jack Beatty, On Point's news analyst.

Simon Rosenberg, longtime Democratic strategist. Author of a Substack called the Hopium Chronicles.

Austin Horn, politics reporter at the Lexington Herald-Leader.

Coy Ferrell, editor at the Loudoun Times-Mirror, a weekly newspaper in Loudoun County, Virginia.