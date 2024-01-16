On Point
Should workers get paid for their commute?

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - NOVEMBER 13: Commuters leave downtown on November 13, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. The Chicago area is one of only a few metropolitan areas in the country to see an uptick in interest in its luxury home market, which contributed to a listing price increase of more than 14 percent in the past year. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - NOVEMBER 13: Commuters leave downtown on November 13, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. The Chicago area is one of only a few metropolitan areas in the country to see an uptick in interest in its luxury home market, which contributed to a listing price increase of more than 14 percent in the past year. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

The pandemic changed how we work and how we think about commuting.

Workers are now more likely to see the daily commute as part of their workday.

Today, On Point: Should workers get paid for their commute?

Guests

Christopher Wiese, assistant professor of Industrial-Organizational psychology at Georgia Institute of Technology.

Laurens Steed, assistant professor of management at the University of Cincinnati's Lindner College of Business.

Also Featured

Adarra Benjamin, home health care aid in Chicago, IL.

This program aired on January 16, 2024.

Hilary McQuilkin Producer, On Point
Hilary McQuilkin is a producer for On Point.

Meghna Chakrabarti Host, On Point
Meghna Chakrabarti is the host of On Point.

