Uncertainty: The surprising gift of being unsure

A woman smiles under the sunset. (RunPhoto via Getty Images)
A woman smiles under the sunset. (RunPhoto via Getty Images)

No matter how much order, sense, or predictability we try to bring to our lives, uncertainty and the anxiety it can create are always there.

Researchers say, that’s actually a good thing.

Today, On Point: Learning to love uncertainty.

Guest

Maggie M. Jackson, journalist and author. Author of Uncertain: The Wisdom and Wonder of Being Unsure.

Book Excerpt

Excerpt from Uncertain: The Wisdom and Wonder of Being Unsure by Maggie M. Jackson. Not to be reprinted without permission of the publisher. All rights reserved.

This program aired on January 19, 2024.

Headshot of Hilary McQuilkin

Hilary McQuilkin Producer, On Point
Hilary McQuilkin is a producer for On Point.

Headshot of Meghna Chakrabarti

Meghna Chakrabarti Host, On Point
Meghna Chakrabarti is the host of On Point.

