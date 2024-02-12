On Point
LISTEN LIVE: Loading...
Heart DONATE
On Point
LISTEN LIVE: Loading...
Heart DONATE
On Point
Listen Live
Search

Advertisement

How the death of third-party cookies could grow Google's advertising empire

47:27
Download Audio
Resume
facebookEmail
Accept cookies website button on device screen with hand pointer
Accept cookies website button on device screen with hand pointer

Google Chrome plans to phase out cookies that track your online activity in the name of protecting privacy.

But big tech also has its own interests in mind.

Today, On Point: How the death of third-party cookies could grow Google's advertising empire.

Guests

Patience Haggin, reporter at the Wall Street Journal covering digital advertising and broadband.

Alan Chapell, president of Chapell & Associates, a consulting firm that helps marketers build customer trust through privacy practices.

Also Featured

Todd Parsons, chief product officer of the ad tech firm Criteo.

This program aired on February 12, 2024.

Related:

Headshot of Jonathan Chang

Jonathan Chang Producer/Director, On Point
Jonathan is a producer/director at On Point.

More…

Headshot of Meghna Chakrabarti

Meghna Chakrabarti Host, On Point
Meghna Chakrabarti is the host of On Point.

More…

Advertisement

More from On Point

Listen Live
Loading...
Close